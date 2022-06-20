Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.44.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $362,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.