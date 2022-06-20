RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. RPT Realty has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.