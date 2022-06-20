SafeBlast (BLAST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $140,642.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 41.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $442,171.03 and $140,642.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,098.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.00597801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00311701 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

