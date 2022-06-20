SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $425,700.33 and approximately $174,177.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,625.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00576474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00310800 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.