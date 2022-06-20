Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 767 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $39.32. 501,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

