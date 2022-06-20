Sage Capital Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.45. 49,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,576. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.