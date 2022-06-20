Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 277 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $4,894,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.29 on Monday, reaching $360.79. 267,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.93. The company has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

