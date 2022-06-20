Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $32.34. 261,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

