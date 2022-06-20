Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $163.26. 473,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,947,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,944. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.