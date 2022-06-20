Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

SCHF traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 455,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,637. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

