Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,561 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 20.8% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $75,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.50. 109,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,996. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

