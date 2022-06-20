ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

ScPrime (SCP) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $4,702.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001300 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003834 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,087 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

