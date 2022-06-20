Secret 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.29 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Secret has a total market cap of $159.96 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00218896 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003862 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001329 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009825 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00397577 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

