Selway Asset Management Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000. PayPal accounts for about 2.6% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PayPal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,119,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,923,000 after acquiring an additional 64,558 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of PayPal by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,129,152. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.00.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

