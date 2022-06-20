Selway Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.65. 66,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

