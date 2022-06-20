Selway Asset Management Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. Advance Auto Parts makes up 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $3,736,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $167.81. 36,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,964. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.88.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.94.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.