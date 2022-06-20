Selway Asset Management Sells 3,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Selway Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 1,475,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,548,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

