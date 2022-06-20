SharedStake (SGT) Market Cap Tops $1,264.99

SharedStake (SGT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, SharedStake has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $1,264.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 110% against the dollar and now trades at $528.46 or 0.02559049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00106862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00089052 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00013849 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

