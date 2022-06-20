Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 52,837 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,837 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

