Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $10.99 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,214 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.01. 947,761 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

