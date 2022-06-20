Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 28,599 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 1,239.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.17% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,231. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.88. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

