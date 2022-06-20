Shield Protocol Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $89,289.86 and $9,428.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

