Shopping Price Hits $2.52 on Top Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Shopping has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $144,855.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00012523 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.01288875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00088822 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 952,415 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

