Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,939,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

SPG opened at $95.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

