SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$11.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.74. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$7.68 and a 12 month high of C$14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.84 million and a PE ratio of 15.36.
