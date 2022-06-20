SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$11.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.74. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$7.68 and a 12 month high of C$14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.84 million and a PE ratio of 15.36.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

