SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$11.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.84 million and a PE ratio of 15.36. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$7.68 and a 1 year high of C$14.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.74.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

