SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$11.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.84 million and a PE ratio of 15.36. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$7.68 and a 1 year high of C$14.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.74.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund (Get Rating)
