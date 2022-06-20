Snowball Price Reaches $0.0198 on Major Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Snowball coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snowball has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $100,927.63 and approximately $3,684.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.01135148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00106343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00079753 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00496618 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,685,747 coins and its circulating supply is 5,104,690 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

