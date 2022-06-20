SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,612.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $411,344.60 and approximately $2,612.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.01127335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00107506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00499522 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

