Societe Generale Trims Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Target Price to €68.50

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €81.50 ($84.90) to €68.50 ($71.35) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Icade from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Icade to €64.20 ($66.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Icade from €74.00 ($77.08) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Icade from €78.00 ($81.25) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of Icade stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Icade has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

