Sopheon (LON:SPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $530.00

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.43), with a volume of 1250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($6.61).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 577.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 720.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of £56.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

