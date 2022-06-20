SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,805,000 after acquiring an additional 67,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average of $174.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

