SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 482,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.