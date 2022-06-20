Spectrecoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00084227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00054510 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.