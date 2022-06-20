Splintershards (SPS) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.72 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Splintershards has a market cap of $40.72 million and approximately $801,895.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001780 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002473 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00102054 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010222 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 821,873,858 coins and its circulating supply is 735,211,062 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

