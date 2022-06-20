SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 112,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,225. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

