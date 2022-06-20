Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,964 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.30% of Starbucks worth $320,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 469,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606,197. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

