Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starry Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.64.

NYSE STRY opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75. Starry Group has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Starry Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

About Starry Group (Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

