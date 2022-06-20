Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp ( NASDAQ:MITO Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

