stETH Reaches One Day Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.01128171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00107348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00082036 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00500114 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.