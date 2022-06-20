Stifel Nicolaus Cuts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $27.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of AZEK opened at $16.77 on Thursday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after buying an additional 1,159,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AZEK by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after buying an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

