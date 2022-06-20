StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of PSTI opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.00. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

