Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $5.87 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.0% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $221.16. The stock had a trading volume of 292,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

