Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 699,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 618,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,515,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 121,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 163,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.45. 1,091,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,909,432. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

