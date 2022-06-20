Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 55,575 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 144,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,046. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

