SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $783.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair purchased 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,758.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,797.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.