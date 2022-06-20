SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $552.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $564,459.06 and $552.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.25 or 0.01297985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00101003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00089364 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013327 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,063,700 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

