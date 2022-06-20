Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetApp by 2,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NetApp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,324. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,134. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

