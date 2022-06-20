Swarthmore Group Inc. Invests $4.25 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.57. 37,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,070. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

