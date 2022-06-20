Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $407,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $298,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock worth $10,815,213 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

PXD traded down $19.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.77. The company had a trading volume of 319,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,458. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

