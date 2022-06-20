Swarthmore Group Inc. Trims Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,497,000 after buying an additional 1,248,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,050,000 after buying an additional 953,733 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after buying an additional 4,748,508 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,405,000 after purchasing an additional 464,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,390,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,347,000 after purchasing an additional 241,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 566,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,918. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

